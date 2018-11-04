An Evening with Jeffrey Osborne

102.3 KJLH & Rainbow Promotions Present’s an Evening of Smooth R&B featuring the Grammy nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and musician, Jeffrey Osborne along with Leela James.

Saturday, November 24th | Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

Doors open at 6:00pm. Cocktails will be served from 6pm-7pm. We will have Leela James for you from 7pm-8pm, followed by a brief intermission, and then close out the night with the richly deep toned vocals of Jeffrey Osborne at 8:30pm.

Do not miss out on such a soulful satisfying night. We hope to see you there!

Click here for tickets and info

Enter now…