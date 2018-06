Fresh off the release of his Air Jordan 4 collab, the NBA has announced that Travis Scott will perform at the 2018 NBA Awards airing on TNT later this month.

According to the press release, Travis will perform “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps” at the NBA’s second annual awards show, which will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on June 25 at 9 p.m. ET. Anthony Anderson will host the show.