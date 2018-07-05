Are Common and Tiffany Haddish Dating?

Tiffany Haddish and Common have been in New York working on a new movie called The Kitchen. And it looks like they’ve been hanging out a lot, both on and off set.

Last week, The Blast reported that they were both at the Uncle Drew premiere after-party. The pair were also seen leaving the party together

On Sunday the two were spotted having brunch together!

And then they were seen out together for the third time, at a magic show with Derek DelGaudio, a magician who’s performing in New York.

Story by Jamai Harris – BLACK AMERICA WEB