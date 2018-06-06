KJLH Highlights
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins make cameos during ‘On The Run II’ tour opening night

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have revealed images of their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, for the first time in months, just days before the siblings’ first birthday.

On Wednesday night, during the initial show of their “On The Run II” tour in Cardiff, Wales, the first couple of music showed a film across three screens with a scene that featured Bey, Jay, Rumi and Sir on either side of the words “Love Never Changes.”

The twins made their debut before the world when they turned one month old in July 2017. Beyoncé shared a photo on Instagram that was extremely reminiscent of her pregnancy announcement in February 2017.

