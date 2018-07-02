Beyonce Had To Be Rescued With A Ladder

There was a mishap at the On the Run II tour this weekend and Beyonce got momentarily stranded on a set piece!

Beyonce and Jay-Z were performing in Warsaw, Poland this weekend, and one of the elevated, moving platforms got stuck. Beyonce was atop the set piece, and couldn’t get down.

In fan videos, you can see stage hands running to Beyonce‘s aid. They had placed a ladder and were instructing her how to get safely down as the crowd roared in support. Eventually, Beyonce got down a-okay!

Story by Just Jared