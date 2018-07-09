Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Eddie Vedder And Ed Sheeran Headlining Global Citizen’s Mandela 100 Fest

JOHANNESBURG – Save the date, it’s 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg!

This is where you will get to enjoy performances from a host of global and local artists, including Jay Z, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage.

CEO of Global Citizens Hugh Evans, alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and businessman Patrice Motsepe, on Monday announced the lineup for the Global Citizen Festival to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 100th centenary.

The festival aims to celebrate the legacy of Mandela with the aim of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Responding to Mandela’s call for this generation to end extreme poverty, artists and leaders will be joined by 100,000 global citizens who’ve taken action on the Global Citizen social advocacy platform to earn their free tickets

Evans says: “You earn your free tickets by alleviating extreme poverty.”

The festival will be held in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation.

Story by Winnie Theletsane & Refilwe Pitjeng | EWN