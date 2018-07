Now that Beyoncé and JAY-Z have wrapped up the European leg of their On The Run II tour, it’s time for them to head on over to North America! American fans are in for a socially political treat, because Bey and Jay are incorporating the power of the vote into their concert.

That’s right, fans will get to register to vote at every OTR II show!

You’ll be able to #RegisterToVote at every Beyoncé & JAY-Z show during #OTRII Tour. 🗳️