Beyoncé shares adorable photo of twins Rumi and Sir during break from On The Run II tour

Entertainment, Latest News

Beyonce is giving fans a rare look at her adorable infant twins.

As Queen Bey and JAY-Z made their way through Europe for their On The Run II World Tour, the music icons made the adventure a family affair, bringing along their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and their 1-year-old twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi.

Now that the family is back in the states, the proud mom shared an enormous collection of vacation photos to her website, including a snapshot of herself holding Sir and Rumi in her arms.

Story by FOX NEWS

