Bruno Mars to ‘Collaborate’ and Join Forces With Idol Janet Jackson for Her Next Album

“The pair have been friends for a while but decided now is the perfect time for them to collaborate after catching up at the Billboard Music Awards,” a source tells them. “Bruno was raised on Janet’s music and was floored when he found out that she was a fan.”

They added: “They speak on the phone often and have pencilled dates in to record tracks for Janet’s next album.”

Interestingly, they even have some details on who’s producing the single – Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis – and are set to do so in London. It’s worth mentioning the super producer group helped craft Janet’s No. 1 albums, janet., The Velvet Rope, All For You and Unbreakable.