Cardi B Rocked a $20 Target Dress That’s Still Available Online

If you’re spending these heatwave days looking for the perfect flowy dress to flaunt throughout the summer, Cardi B is here to help you find one at a bargain price.

The rapper, who has always been known for her money moves, shocked fans when she confirmed that an adorable floral dress she was seen wearing in a video on her Twitter page was actually purchased from Target for $20.98.

WHO WANT THE SMOKE 😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/s41gFB2HIX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 8, 2018

Fans were quick to swoop in on the deal, and now the Shoulder Smocked Top Maxi Dress has almost sold out.

At the time of this post, the clearance item is still available in sizes XL and XXL, though sizes XS through L appear to be in stock in stores. Target also sells a terracotta version of the dress, which is currently available in sizes L through XXL on the website, though other sizes appear to be in stock in stores as well.

Story by Amanda Krause, INSIDER