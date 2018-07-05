Cardi B: Rumor About “Lucid Dreams” Remix With Nicki Minaj ‘Dope But Not True’

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will not be featured an upcoming Juice WRLD track. At least that’s what Cardi is claiming.

Earlier this week, rumors began circulating that the two NYC rappers would assist the remix of Juice WRLD’s hit single “Lucid Dreams.” The report, of course, drew polarizing reactions; however, it seemed the majority of fans were pretty pumped to see Cardi and Nicki reunite on another record. But unfortunately for those people, the whispers were apparently bogus.

Juice WRLD is rumored to release a remix of “Lucid Dreams” featuring @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/2ZVVConls7

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2018

Shortly after Pop Crave announced the rumored remix via social media, Cardi left a message insisting the collaboration wasn’t happening: “Dope but its not true :/” she wrote on the outlet’s Instagram post.

Cardi B puts rumors to rest, confirming that the remix is not happening via our Instagram comments. pic.twitter.com/vUtG3HbtT5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2018

Just another reminder to not believe everything you read—especially if it’s on the internet.

Unsurprisingly, the prospect of another Cardi and Nicki joint track generated a lot of buzz on social media. Their last collaborative track was Migos’ Culture II single “MotorSport,” which, as many of you know, fueled longstanding rumors of a Cardi vs. Nicki beef. There were reports that the Queen rapper was blindsided by Cardi’s involvement; however, Nicki later confirmed she became aware of the feature prior to the single’s release.

“I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said ‘ok let’s do it.’ The end,” Nicki wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me. It can’t even go on a streaming service w/o me hearing it & giving written approval.”

Cardi has also refuted rumors that she and Nicki have any issues, so there’s still a chance we could see the two leading ladies of rap join forces on another track…someday.