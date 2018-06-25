Celebrity tributes pour in for slain Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

Cardi B has donated $8,000 to the family of Lesandro (Junior) Guzman-Feliz, the 15-year-old slain on Wednesday (June 20) in the Bronx.

The teen was attacked by five members of a local gang, in what has been reported as a “mistaken identity” case, following an altercation inside a bodega in the Belmont section of the Bronx. Surveillance video showing the suspects and the crime was shared widely across social media.



Junior managed to escape in route to a local hospital, but passed away before making it, according to ABC 7.

Cardi, who is also a Bronx native, donated a large sum under her real name “Belcalis Almanzar” to the family’s GoFundMe account. The fund has raised over $150,000 for Junior’s funeral expenses.

Carmelo and La La Anthony spent part of La La’s birthday Monday visiting the home of a slain 15-year-old boy to provide condolences and gifts to the murdered child’s family.



Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was brutally stabbed to death after being dragged out of a corner store last week.

When La La was contacted by the boy’s sister and informed he was a huge Melo fan … she brought the NBA superstar right to his fam’s doorstep.

“This is what I wanted to do for my birthday today,” La La said of the trip.

“Thank you to the gram for connecting me to this family. I wanted to offer our love and support to Lesandro ‘Junior’s’ family. His sister reached out and told me he loved Melo.”