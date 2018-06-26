Chaka Khan teams up with Major Lazer’s Switch for her first single in ten years, called Like Sugar

Legendary singer Chaka Khan is making a valiant comeback to music and from the looks of it, she’s doing it a ‘major’ way. Today, after a 10+ year hiatus, the revered Queen of Funk is announcing her new signing to Diary Records – a newly launched imprint headed by from former Major Lazer member, Switch. In addition to the new signing, the 10x Grammy Award winning songstress has also dropped off her first new single titled, “Like Sugar.” Produced by Switch, the single is the first follow-up to 2007’s Funk This LP and arrives with a new visual that finds dancers amplifying the summery vibes of the record.

Press play above to listen and stay tuned.