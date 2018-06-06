Childish Gambino Is in the Running to Become the Next Willy Wonka

Ryan Gosling and Ezra Miller are also said to be in the running

Donald Glover reportedly features on a shortlist for possible lead actors in a new Willy Wonka movie.

The Collider claims that Warner Bros. are in talks with the actor and musician, who is in the running to play the chocolate factory owner in a new Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory spin-off.

Warner Bros. also hired the director Paul King – who most recently led the new Paddington 2 film – for the project four months ago. Harry Potter producer David Heyman and screenwriter Simon Rich are also involved.

Alongside Donald Glover, actors Ryan Gosling and Ezra Miller (who stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) have also been shortlisted for the role.

The new Willy Wonka title will not be a remake of the iconic original.. Adapted from Roald Dahl’s 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Gene Wilde starred as Willy Wonka in the 1971 film version, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Story by

El Hunt

