Donald Glover Explains How ‘Atlanta’ Third Season Will Be Like Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’

FX Networks has confirmed that Atlanta is renewed for Season 3. The second season, dubbed Robbin’ Season wrapped up with 10-episodes in May. At this moment, it’s not clear when the new season will arrive.

Atlanta tells the story of two cousins trying to find their way to the top of the local rap scene, all the while dealing with the many real and absurd troubles black folk face in the city. The series was created by Donald Glover who also stars in the lead role as Earnest “Earn” Marks, a Princeton dropout who now manages his cousin’s burgeoning rap career. He’s joined in the series by Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.