Drake announces June 29 2018 as the release date for upcoming album “Scorpion”

It’s the first we’ve heard from the Toronto rapper since his recent feud with Pusha-T, which saw him release the diss track ‘Duppy Freestyle’

Drake has shared the video for his song ‘I’m Upset’ and confirmed the exact release date of his forthcoming new album, ‘Scorpion’.

The visuals are the first work to emerge from the Toronto rapper’s camp since his recent beef with Pusha-T, which appeared to end after the latter alleged a number of claims about Drake’s personal life in ‘The Story Of Adidon’ – which also used an old photo of Drake in blackface as its artwork.

Although Drake reportedly had a “career-ending” diss track ready in response to Pusha-T, he never released it – and it appears that he has now returned to focusing on his own solo material.

Drake released the video for his single ‘I’m Upset’ overnight, which sees the rapper reuniting with a number of his former castmembers from the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation – which he starred in for eight seasons from 2001 to 2008. Watch the video below.

Drake has also confirmed that his upcoming fifth studio album ‘Scorpion’ will be released on June 29, while also revealing its artwork – which features a black-and-white shot of the rapper – in an Instagram post, which you can see below.

