Drake sampled Mariah Carey’s Unplugged version of “Emotions” on Scorpion

On Drake’s new album Scorpion, he strikes a tender chord on early album cut “Emotionless.” As he raps, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid. Breaking news in my life I don’t run to the blogs / the only ones I want to tell are in my phone I can call / They always ask, why let it run if it’s false / You know a wise man once said nothing at all.”

The track opens with a familiar vocal courtesy of Mariah Carey and her iconic single “Emotions.” The song was of course Mariah’s fifth consecutive number one hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, reaching the top of the chart in 1991. The version Drake samples is from a (very) slightly less familiar version, the remix that was done by C+C Music Factory. It’s one of the best vocal performances of all time, imho.

Story by MYLES TANZER – FADER