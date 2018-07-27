Drake Shoots ‘In My Feelings’ Music Video / LaLa & Big Freedia Spotted

If folk thought Drake was content with the blockbuster success of ‘In My Feelings,’ think again.

Already a multi-week #1, the song – which was powered in earnest by a viral challenge – is now receiving the music video treatment.

Details below…

Over the course of this week, Drizzy was spotted in New Orleans shooting the visual for the popular track.

Interestingly, he was joined by LaLa Anthony. No word yet on if she’s starring as the ever-elusive “KeKe.”

