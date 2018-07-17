El DeBarge Arrested for Felony Vandalism

“Rhythm of the Night” singer El DeBarge took matters into his own hands, and cops busted him for taking a wrench to some guy’s windshield … according to law enforcement sources.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … DeBarge got into an argument Friday night in the San Fernando Valley and chased a man out of a house … forcing him to retreat to a nearby RV.

We’re told DeBarge was not deterred, and followed after the guy with a wrench, which he allegedly smashed into the RV’s windshield. That’s when the other guy called police, who arrested DeBarge for felony vandalism.

We’re told DeBarge spent a night in jail before posting $20k bail.

Via TMZ