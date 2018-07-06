RadioFree KJLH once again linked with Councilman Curren D. Price and the 9th District to present the annual KJLH Exposition Park Fireworks Extravaganza. The park was LIT as families. Friends and community brought their blankets, Bbq’s snacks, and smiling faces to the park for a day of music fun food and fireworks… Music by day headlined by the legendary YOYO and an incredible display of Fireworks that is surely one of the largest in the region. Take a look at some of the sights from that incredible day.