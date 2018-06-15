French had applied for citizenship back in February of 2017 and can now officially call the U.S. his home.

What took so long? French Montana, the Bronx rapper who was born in Morocco, has just become a United States citizen.

TMZ reports that French got sworn in on Wednesday morning (June 14) in New Jersey.

Word is French applied to become a naturalized citizen back in February 2017.

That’s actually a speed turn around time historically speaking. In the photo obtained by TMZ he is seen taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

Congrats French, now you can’t get deported over some dumb ish but more importantly, YOU CAN VOTE. Of course he shared it on Instagram.