Issa Rae and friends “shade” for CoverGirl

Reason 4,091,356,276 we love Issa Rae? Sis just starred in CoverGirl’s new Exhibitionist Lipstick campaign with THREE of her black woman besties and they’re SHADING each other in a car for a full two minutes… You know, since the collection has 48 shades and all. #Clever.

The campaign’s short film, Shade for Shade, is basically shade, clapbacks, and lipsticks, and it’s black as hell! When one of her friends touches up her black lippie, Issa casually asks if she’s trying to scare everybody off, to which her friend responds, “You can’t handle black lipstick, you can’t handle me baby.”