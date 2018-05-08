J. Cole Announces KOD Tour

First comes the album, then comes the tour.

Weeks after dropping his fifth studio album, J. Cole has announced the KOD tour, a massive 30-date tour that will kick off in August.

Going on tour with Cole is Young Thug. This might be surprising to some because J. Cole has been critical of “mumble rappers.” And some J. Cole fans would call Thugger a “mumble rapper.” But maybe this is J. Cole’s way of making amends. (During a recent concert, J. Cole shut down fans who were chanting “fuck Lil Pump.”)