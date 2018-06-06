Jordan Peele Signs A First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, under the deal, Peele will “create and develop new projects for the retailer and streamer,” in conjunction with his Monkeypaw Production Company.

This news comes after Amazon handed out a series pickup for Peele’s latest Nazi drama, “The Hunt.” Aside from that, he is also readying his documentary “Lorena,” which is based on the life of Lorena Bobbitt.

Peele talked about joining Amazon and said, “I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon. They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally relevant television we are.”

Aside from his television projects, Peele has also been developing his film projects under his Monkeypaw Production Company. When it comes to his films, last year he signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which still remains.

Earlier this year he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his box office hit, “Get Out,” making him the first African American to win the award.

Congrats to Jordan Peele on his new deal!

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/jordan-peele-moves-tv-deal-amazon-studios-1117280