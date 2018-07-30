Kendrick Lamar Makes His Acting Debut on ‘Power’

Kendrick Lamar made his national television acting debut on the STARZ’ series, Power last night. Playing the role of a drug addict and homeless man named, Laces, Lamar stared the opposite of actor and producer 50 Cent (Kanan).
In a series of clips below, Laces puts in work, trying to sell Kanan stolen gift cards. During their encounter again, Kanan gives Laces a gun to sell. The full episode can be viewed on STARZ here.
The way Kendrick Lamar just entered power is bursting my head pic.twitter.com/unB6MqWdF7
— Melvin. (@badboymelv) July 29, 2018
📺 Kendrick Lamar Makes A Cameo Appearance On #PowerTV Season 5 Episode 5 As A Crackhead Alongside 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/GqAiqcxcbg
— Street Talk LDN (@StreetTalkLDN) July 29, 2018