LaLa Anthony Will Star As ‘KeKe’ In Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Video

While there has been speculation about who the real KeKe is, Drake has picked POWER star LaLa Anthony to play the infamous KeKe in the visual for “In My Feelings,” VIBE reports.

LaLa remained tight lipped about her cameo but did take to her Instagram to post a picture of her on set.

The Karena Davis-directed video will take place in New Orleans, and may even feature a cameo from NOLA favorite Big Freedia. The 6 God will also pay homage to JT of the City Girls in the video, whose vocals can be heard throughout “In My Feelings.”

“In My Feelings” became a smash after Instagram comedian Shiggy started the #InMyFeelings challenge where he did a signature dance to the track that became viral. Celebs like Odell Beckham, Jr., Will Smith and Kevin Hart could be seen participating in the challenge on IG.

By Tanay Hudson

Madamenoire