Missy Elliott Has Been On A Strict Diet

Missy Elliott has credited cutting out bread and upping her water intake for making her look and feel better.

The Work It rapper has been showing off the results of her recent health kick in social media snaps recently, and has now shared her diet secrets.

“Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me! (sic),” she captioned a new picture of herself on Instagram.

“See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin it really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish (sic).”

However, the road to being slimmer and healthier isn’t always easy for the 46-year-old, who used to be known for having a much curvier frame.

Further down in her post, Missy confessed that she still gives in to her biggest diet vice – junk food.

“NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD s**t that’s my weakness #Facts But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to! Maybe two cupcakes a month,” she shared.

This isn’t the first time Missy has overhauled her diet and fitness regime; in 2014 the rapper enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Shaun T to lose 30 pounds. She showed off her svelte frame at the Alexander Wang x H&M launch event in October of that year, and once again talked about the weight loss on her social media pages.

She also lost an extreme amount of weight in 2008, and was later diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid

