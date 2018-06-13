Nas’ first solo album in six years is coming this Friday

Friday brings the release of a new solo album from Nas, the fourth in an ongoing series of seven-track records being produced by Kanye West. In anticipation, Kanye has revealed the album’s full tracklist (see below). Titles include “Everything”, “Bonjour”, “Not For Radio”, “Adam and Eve”, “Simple Things”, “Cops”, and “I Can Explain”.



The-as-yet-untitled LP marks Nas’ 12th album to date and serves as the follow-up 2012’s Life Is Good. It also follows Kanye-produced LPs including Pusha-T’s DAYTONA, Kanye’s ye, and Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative LP from Kanye and Kid Cudi. Next Friday promises a new Kanye-produced solo album from Teyana Taylor.