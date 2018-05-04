NBA warns Drake after verbal confrontations with Cavaliers’ Kendrick Perkins

The NBA reportedly issued a warning to Drake after he was involved in a verbal altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, according to USA Today’s Josh Peter.

Drake also heard from the Toronto Raptors, who employ the rapper as a global ambassador, about his spat with Perkins during the club’s 113-112 overtime loss in the series opener.

Drake and Perkins first started trading verbal jabs entering the halftime locker room, at which point TNT’s cameras caught the two jawing courtside:



“What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking s–t to me,” Perkins told ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “So I said something back to him.”