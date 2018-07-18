JOHANNESBURG – While South Africans, both at home and abroad, are marking the centenary of late President Nelson Mandela’s birth through various activities and events, government is holding an official celebration in Mvezu, near Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

July 18 marks 100 years since the birth of the late former president in 1918.

The centenary is an occasion to reflect on his life, legacy and a call to action to follow in his footsteps to make the world a better place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday handed over three fully furnished houses and groceries to some of the most destitute beneficiaries in Mvezo.

The South African activist and former president Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) helped bring an end to apartheid and has been a global advocate for human rights. A member of the African National Congress party beginning in the 1940s, he was a leader of both peaceful protests and armed resistance against the white minority’s oppressive regime in a racially divided South Africa. His actions landed him in prison for nearly three decades and made him the face of the antiapartheid movement both within his country and internationally. Released in 1990, he participated in the eradication of apartheid and in 1994 became the first black president of South Africa, forming a multiethnic government to oversee the country’s transition. after retiring from politics in 1999, he remained a devoted champion for peace and social justice in his own nation and around the world until his death in 2013 at the age of 95.