Nicki Minaj awards scholarships for 37 fans

Nicki Minaj is handing out huge rewards to fans hustling in the classroom. The rapper/entrepreneur recently announced 37 lucky winners for her “Student of the Game” scholarship on June 29, who will either have their college tuition or student loans paid off.

“Just posted my #StudentOfTheGame winners,” Nicki announced on social media. “KEEP DAT A** IN SCHOOL!!!” The latest pool of winners were reportedly narrowed down out of thousands of applicants.

Nicki first started rewarding students back in 2017, surprising dozens of fans by paying off their college tuition and student debt. After that tremendous act of kindness, she was then inspired to launched the “Student of the Game” scholarship to keep the movement going.

In other Minaj news, her fourth studio album, Queen, is slated for an Aug. 10 release. The record features the pre-released singles “Chun-Li,” “Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne),” and “Bed (feat. Ariana Grande).”

To view the full list of winners for the “Students of the Game” fund, head over to MyPinkFriday.com.

Story by Jessica McKinney – VIBE

Photo by Getty Images