Oprah Winfrey Delivers USC Commencement Address: You’re Graaaaduaaates!!!

Oprah Winfrey gave a passionate speech during the commencement ceremony for USC’s Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism that centered around one big idea: TRUTH.

O was addressing the 2018 graduating class and made it clear that they will be the ones to set the tone for information and facts in the new age, saying “You will become the new editorial gatekeepers, an ambitious army of truth seekers who will arm yourselves with the intelligence, the insight, and the facts necessary to strike down deceit.”

She continued, “The truth has always been and will always be our shield against corruption, our shield against greed and despair … the truth is our saving grace!”

Finally, Oprah didn’t mention her own political aspirations, but told all the graduates to make sure and “Vote. Vote. Vote.”

Story by Gary Trock – The Blast