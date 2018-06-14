KJLH Highlights
Paris Jackson cleans graffiti off Michael’s Walk Of Fame star ahead of dad’s ninth death anniversary

Paris Jackson, sick of her father being disrespected, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Michael Jackson’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star vandalized with red graffiti.

The 20-year-old model sat down with paper towels, alcohol and a little elbow grease to remove the disrespectful paint, captioning the photo, “some people have no f*cking respect. I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

She then added a photo of the star after she removed the graffiti. Check it out below.

Story BY JESSICA BENNETT
Ebony

