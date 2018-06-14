Paris Jackson cleans graffiti off Michael’s Walk Of Fame star ahead of dad’s ninth death anniversary

Paris Jackson, sick of her father being disrespected, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Michael Jackson’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star vandalized with red graffiti.

The 20-year-old model sat down with paper towels, alcohol and a little elbow grease to remove the disrespectful paint, captioning the photo, “some people have no f*cking respect. I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

She then added a photo of the star after she removed the graffiti. Check it out below.

Story BY JESSICA BENNETT

Ebony