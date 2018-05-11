Petition for RCA Records to drop Chris Brown reaches almost 50,000 signatures

Just one month after activist website Care2 launched its campaign to drop Chris Brown from his label, RCA Records, the petition has garnered more than 49,000 signatures.

The news comes after a New York Times report on a lawsuit from a woman alleging she, among others, was raped by a friend of the R&B singer in his home. The petition, however, was formed after photos were released of Brown with his hands around a woman’s neck.

Chris Brown attends the NikeLab X Olivier Rousteing Football Nouveau Collection Launch Party at Cite Universitaire on June 1, 2016 in Paris.