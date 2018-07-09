Pregnant Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors That She’s in Labor

Cardi B is setting the record straight!

The 25-year-old “I Like It” rapper — who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Migos’ Offset — took to Twitter on Monday to shut down rumors that she’s currently in labor.

“Why is people saying you in the hospital,” one fan asked. “Like its mad annoying cuz they sayin s**t with no proof.”

Cardi was quick to respond, writing, “I’m at home watching IT.”

The Bronx, New York, native hasn’t been shy about documenting her pregnancy via social media ever since she confirmed she was expecting while performing “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live in April.

“Ebro told me to exercise and walk so my baby can come out easier but I can’t even put lotion on my legs with out feeling huffy and puffy,” she shared in a new series of tweets. “I’m going to try my best to at least walk 5 blocks today!! After this photo shoot of course.”

“I wanna cry cause I don’t know how to put this baby stuff together,” another tweet read. “I feel so lost. I need help… BD [Offset] needs to hurry and come home!!”

Story by Desiree Murphy‍ – ETOnline