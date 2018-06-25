Rapper T.I. plans on boycotting the NFL this season due to national anthem rules

At the BET Experience over the weekend, T.I. said he has “made a conscious decision not to support the NFL this year” after the implementation of new national anthem rules.

“I think there’s a violation of constitutional rights being implemented to minority players who choose to have a peaceful silent protest,” he said. “It’s really like you want us to shut up and take what we got coming to us in our communities, and that’s just not acceptable. And if that’s what you think about us, why should we really spend our money and show our extreme support of your corporation?”

Hosted @BET’s #GeniusTalks at #BETX yesterday and @Tip explained why he’s boycotting the NFL, even though the Super Bowl is in Atlanta next year pic.twitter.com/V22y3Imc8r — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2018

The NFL announced in May all players on the sideline during the national anthem must stand or they have the option to remain in the locker room. If a player kneels on the sideline during the anthem, he and the team will be subject to fines.

Story by Travis Durkee