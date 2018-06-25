Rapper T.I. plans on boycotting the NFL this season due to national anthem rules

KJLH Highlights
Entertainment, Latest News

At the BET Experience over the weekend, T.I. said he has “made a conscious decision not to support the NFL this year” after the implementation of new national anthem rules.

“I think there’s a violation of constitutional rights being implemented to minority players who choose to have a peaceful silent protest,” he said. “It’s really like you want us to shut up and take what we got coming to us in our communities, and that’s just not acceptable. And if that’s what you think about us, why should we really spend our money and show our extreme support of your corporation?”

The NFL announced in May all players on the sideline during the national anthem must stand or they have the option to remain in the locker room. If a player kneels on the sideline during the anthem, he and the team will be subject to fines.

Story by Travis Durkee

