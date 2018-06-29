Stadium Slaying! Beyonce & JAY-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Grosses $52 Million… From Just 9 Shows

Beyonce and JAY-Z are proving the hottest ticket in town. Literally.

The power pair set sail on their ‘On The Run II Tour’ early this month and are already making it rain in a major way.

The box scores are back for the stadium run’s first 9 dates and the numbers make for a compelling read.

100% sold out, the trek’s Euro shows have thus far grossed a whopping $52 Million. Peep the breakdown:

Number of shows: 9/48

Total Gross: $52,072,941

Total Attendance/Capacity: 439,106 / 439,106 (100%)

Shows/Sellouts: 9/9

Average Gross: $5,785,882

Average Attendance: 48,790 / 48,790

Average Ticket Price: $118.59

Here’s the per-show data:

June 6, 2018

1 show

Jay-Z / Beyoncé

Principality Stadium

Cardiff, United Kingdom

39,731 (100%)

$45 – $150

$4,151,330

Live Nation Global Touring

June 9, 2018

1 show

Jay-Z / Beyoncé

Hampden Park

Glasgow, United Kingdom

37,963 (100%)

$45 – $150

$4,100,720

Live Nation Global Touring

June 13, 2018

1 show

Jay-Z / Beyoncé

Etihad Stadium

Manchester, United Kingdom

45,097 (100%)

$45 – $160

$5,677,396

Live Nation Global Touring

June 15-16, 2018

2 shows

Jay-Z / Beyoncé

London Stadium

London, United Kingdom

126,443 (100%)

$25 – $160

$16,141,020

Live Nation Global Touring

June 19-20, 2018

2 shows

Jay-Z / Beyoncé

Johan Cruijff Arena

Amsterdam, Netherlands

97,869 (100%)

$25 – $165

$11,612,682

Live Nation Global Touring

June 23, 2018

1 show

Jay-Z / Beyoncé

Telia Parken

Copenhagen, Denmark

45,356 (100%)

$400 – $1.100

$5,752,876

Live Nation Global Touring

June 25, 2018

1 show

Jay-Z / Beyoncé

Friends Arena

Solna, Sweden

46,647 (100%)

$550 – $1.300

$4,636,917

Live Nation Global Touring

The numbers make clear that The Carters are scorching the live circuit.

Now, our sole hope is that they’ll seize this vehicle to promote the hell out of their new album ‘Everything Is Love.’

After an “interesting” start, the LP is holding firm on the charts and lead offering ‘APES**T’ is gaining ample traction on Spotify – with prominent placement on several important playlists. The song is also most-added at Urban & Rhythmic radio.

Put simply, they simply need to connect the dots and make the win a 360 affair.

