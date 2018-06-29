Stadium Slaying! Beyonce & JAY-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Grosses $52 Million… From Just 9 Shows

Beyonce and JAY-Z are proving the hottest ticket in town. Literally.
The power pair set sail on their ‘On The Run II Tour’ early this month and are already making it rain in a major way.
Details below…
The box scores are back for the stadium run’s first 9 dates and the numbers make for a compelling read.
100% sold out, the trek’s Euro shows have thus far grossed a whopping $52 Million. Peep the breakdown:
Number of shows: 9/48
Total Gross: $52,072,941
Total Attendance/Capacity: 439,106 / 439,106 (100%)
Shows/Sellouts: 9/9
Average Gross: $5,785,882
Average Attendance: 48,790 / 48,790
Average Ticket Price: $118.59
Here’s the per-show data:
June 6, 2018
1 show
Jay-Z / Beyoncé
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, United Kingdom
39,731 (100%)
$45 – $150
$4,151,330
Live Nation Global Touring
June 9, 2018
1 show
Jay-Z / Beyoncé
Hampden Park
Glasgow, United Kingdom
37,963 (100%)
$45 – $150
$4,100,720
Live Nation Global Touring
June 13, 2018
1 show
Jay-Z / Beyoncé
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, United Kingdom
45,097 (100%)
$45 – $160
$5,677,396
Live Nation Global Touring
June 15-16, 2018
2 shows
Jay-Z / Beyoncé
London Stadium
London, United Kingdom
126,443 (100%)
$25 – $160
$16,141,020
Live Nation Global Touring
June 19-20, 2018
2 shows
Jay-Z / Beyoncé
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
97,869 (100%)
$25 – $165
$11,612,682
Live Nation Global Touring
June 23, 2018
1 show
Jay-Z / Beyoncé
Telia Parken
Copenhagen, Denmark
45,356 (100%)
$400 – $1.100
$5,752,876
Live Nation Global Touring
June 25, 2018
1 show
Jay-Z / Beyoncé
Friends Arena
Solna, Sweden
46,647 (100%)
$550 – $1.300
$4,636,917
Live Nation Global Touring
*************
The numbers make clear that The Carters are scorching the live circuit.
Now, our sole hope is that they’ll seize this vehicle to promote the hell out of their new album ‘Everything Is Love.’
After an “interesting” start, the LP is holding firm on the charts and lead offering ‘APES**T’ is gaining ample traction on Spotify – with prominent placement on several important playlists. The song is also most-added at Urban & Rhythmic radio.
Put simply, they simply need to connect the dots and make the win a 360 affair.
Read more: http://thatgrapejuice.net/2018/06/stadium-slaying-beyonce-jay-grosses-52-million-from-just-9-shows/#ixzz5JqLSI7VZ
Follow us: @ThatGrapeJuice on Twitter | ThatGrapeJuiceOfficial on Facebook