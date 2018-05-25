Starbucks racial bias training includes rapper Common, iPads, lots of dialogue

More than a month since two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks, the coffee chain is scheduled to hold a racial-bias training. The afternoon workshop is planned for Tuesday, May 29. USA Today reports that more than 8,000 Starbucks locations nationwide and potentially 175,000 employees will be affected.

The racial-bias training will include video messages from Starbucks’ leadership and Common. Employees will also be allowed to share their experiences with racial bias. That Common is included in the training speaks volumes about the rapper’s significance in discussions about race.

Common’s racial harmony discourse

Even though the rapper’s career is about two decades long, Common became a household name after winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2015. He won for the song “Glory” which was included in the soundtrack for “Selma,” a movie about the Civil Rights Movement.

Common also had a role in the movie, as Civil Rights activist, James Bevel. His acting career is another facet that makes the rapper visible to an increasing number of people.

If any rapper, or entertainer, for that matter, is poised to shed light on racial bias, then Common is the one. “Glory” is thoughtful and passionate, and it is likely that Common will use his real-life experience, plus his knowledge of the history of racism in the US to teach Starbucks’ representatives at all levels about how racism permeates American society.