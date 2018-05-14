Taraji P. Henson is engaged

Taraji P. Henson is getting married to her former football star Kelvin Hayden and we couldn’t be happier for the beautiful couple!

Henson reportedly dated Hayden for two years and pretty much kept the relationship under wraps until recently. The Empire Star shared the story behind Hayden’s Mother’s Day proposal and also gave us a glimpse of her rock on Monday saying:

“I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out. #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

Story by Kia Morgan-Smith – The Grio