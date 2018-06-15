Teairra Mari’s Restraining Order Request Against 50 Cent Denied

New York rapper 50 Cent doesn’t have to worry about his distance when he sees Teairra Mari in the club. New reports claim a judge denied the “Love & Hip Hop” star’s request to have a restraining order against him over a publicized sex tape case.

According to reports, a judge didn’t budge when Mari requested her order suggesting 50 and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad teamed up to share revenge porn pics on social media.

She went to court to get a restraining order against them to stop sharing the photo … but the judge has now denied that motion. And according to Lisa Bloom, the judge denied the request “because she was not convinced that the photo 50 Cent posted, with ejaculate on our client’s face, showed her ‘engaging’ in a sexual act.” Bloom also claims the judge wasn’t convinced 50 would post the photo again. Lisa took the judge to task saying, “Common sense dictates that photo of a woman with ejaculate on her face clearly depicts a sex act, and is the kind of humiliation the revenge porn law was designed to ban.” (TMZ)