Teen Cannabis Awareness Campaign

Know the facts about smoking weed as a teenager. There are “Bigger Choices” to be made about your future.

If you are a 7th or 8th grader, enter your school to participate in a KJLH “Bigger Choices” School Rally and Role Play Video. The 3 winning schools will have students join on air personality Adai Lamar, live in studio on the Steve Harvey Morning Show. Select students may participate in a creative role play with parents or other students on how to talk to your kids or parents about weed. Students from each school will sign a pledge at the rally to make Bigger Choices and pledge to not smoke weed.

Winners for the on air live in-studio experience will be chosen from the pledge forms. Enter your school to win by uploading a video or writing a letter, explaining why your school should be selected. Check out the videos below to get the facts about weed.

Enter below to win!

Bigger Choices is a marijuana use prevention campaign developed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to inform with facts and create a dialog with and among teens. Learn more about the Bigger choices campaign at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/sapc/teens. #BiggerChoices. For more information or contest inquiries call 310-330-2200 and ask for ext 235.

