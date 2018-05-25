The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Reportedly Feature Donald Glover

There’s no doubt that Black Panther 2 is in the making and just this week reports surfaced that director Ryan Coogler is scouting out Donald Glover to join the Wakanda family in some capacity.

We’ve kept our ears to the ground for some good news and we’ve been anxiously waiting to hear about the sequel there’s been no official word on what’s next in the world of Wakanda. However, there has been some inkling that something’s percolating in the Marvel Universe for the blockbuster movie’s second installment

But truth be told, we’ve still got a ton of questions especially after we were devastated with Infinity War’s tragic ending. Our hearts are collectively hurting and we’re waiting with bated breath for T’Challa to be resuscitated in some way, shape or form. And word on the street is the star-filled cast including Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Daniel Kaluuya is coming back with a vengeance and we are here with our arms crossed on our chests in anticipation.

Here’s what we already know about what’s to come in our favorite faux-African nation.

New Cast, Who Dis?

From Atlanta to Wakanda, Donald Glover might be taking flight in Black Panther 2 if director Ryan Coogler gets his wishes, reports the Fader.

Coogler is scouting out Glover to assume a new character in the sequel, sources say. Coogler is reportedly crafting and creating new characters and wants Glover aka Childish Gambino to join the superstar cast.

“Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther’s sequel and has written in a number of new characters that moviegoers will be introduced to when it premieres,” the source told Metro.

Heeey Cousin!

Everybody’s favorite bad cousin just might be back to harass his favorite auntie. There’s talk that Michael B. Jordan could possibly reprise his role as the villainous Killmonger, a source said. An interesting proposition considering his dramatic, pro-Black philosophy demise at the end of the first film.

The pairing of Glover joining the movie actually marks a return since the This is America rapper (as Childish Gambino) was already behind the scenes writing comedy lines for the film.

Ya’ll know nothing can keep a black man down so we’re looking forward to Killmonger rising up to challenge T’Challa yet again.

While there’s no official release date reports say that we could expect Black Panther 2 to drop somewhere between 2020 or 2021.