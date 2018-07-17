Tyrese Admits Feuding With Dwayne Johnson Was Unprofessional

Tyrese admits airing his dirty laundry with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was NOT cool … straight-up calling it unprofessional.

Tyrese took himself to task when he talked to Van Lathan on ‘The Red Pill’ podcast. You’ll recall he accused his ‘Fast & Furious’ costar of being selfish when Johnson’s ‘F&F’ spin-off movie shoot schedule pushed back the release date of ‘Furious 9.’

He copped to going about it all wrong, but stopped shy of apologizing. In fact, Tyrese says he wasn’t the only one pissed off at Dwayne. Still, he’s laying the groundwork to squash the beef … though, it hasn’t happened yet.

Be sure to check out the entire episode when it drops on SoundCloud later Tuesday.

Story via TMZ