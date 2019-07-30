KJLH Highlights
Contests

VIP Cabana Experience

Long Beach Jazz Festival Cabana

The 32nd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival kicks off Friday, August 9th at Rainbow Lagoon with a star-studded lineup. Download the KJLH app and register to win a private VIP Cabana for you and five of your friends. It’s a party by the ocean. Brought to you by Radio Free 102.3 KJLH!

longbeachjazzfestival.com

Don’t miss Friday’s Lineup!

Eric Benét, Michael Lington, Paul Taylor, Vincent Ingala, David P Stevens

The winner will receive
1. Cabana to seat 6 guests
2. Special VIP Entrance
3. Lounge Seating
4. Elevated Unobstructed View
5. Beverage Service with Wait Staff
6. Complimentary Wine or Champagne
7. State of the Art TV Monitors
8. Private VIP Restrooms
9. Complimentary Programs

Download the KJLH App NOW to enter!
