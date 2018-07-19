WATCH: Cedric The Entertainer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

St. Louis’ own Cedric the Entertainer was among the celebrities named Monday to the latest class of honorees eligible to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Look who’s getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So excited!!!!!!!,” the film, television and comedy star said via his social media accounts. Cedric The Entertainer, born Cedric Kyles, has nearly 25 years of experience in Hollywood.

The Berkeley and SEMO grad became a household name when he was tapped to host the second season of BET’s Comic View. He went on to co-star in the Steve Harvey Show on The WB Network and joined Harvey on the blockbuster “Kings Of Comedy” Tour along with D.L. Hughley and Bernie Mac that spawned the hit film of the same name.

Cedric The Entertainer joins fellow St. Louisan Dick Gregory, a comedy pioneer and iconic human rights activist, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2015.