{WATCH} Drake Drops Surprise Video For “Nice For What” Featuring Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi & More

Drake is following God’s plan as less than 24 hours after telling his hometown Toronto fans that he had a new single dropping, he let loose “Nice For What” as a single and a music video. Produced by Noah “40” Shabib and Murda Beatz — “Nice For What” samples Lauryn Hill’s 1998 song “Ex-Factor,” which the OVO Sound crew previously sampled for his 2014 song “Draft Day.”

But let’s really talk about this video, which is dripping in finesse, and makes total sense with the type of character Drake has. Celebrating the best in women and what they go through, “Nice For What” stars Issa Rae, Letitia Wright, Yara Shahidi, Rashida Jones, Michelle Rodriguez, Syd, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Misty Copeland, and more showcasing the range, the strength, the flyness and resolve of women as a force in the world.

So, so far this year, Drizzy has slowly unveiled his impending new album with his Scary Hours EP, which features “Diplomatic Immunity,” and the Hot 100-dominating, no. 1 single “God’s Plan.” He’s also featured on BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive,” Migos’ “Walk It Talk It,” plus a remixed version of N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s “Lemon.”

Oh, did we mention that “Nice For What” already has 1.2 million views on the video in less than 12 hours?