Will ‘Black Panther’ get Oscar recognition?

The Marvel Studios head has heaped praise on the hugely popular blockbuster, but admitted while he feels it deserves its plaudits, the Academy Awards doesn’t have a strong history of honoring comic book movies.

Speaking to Vox, he said: “I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized.

“Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

His comments come after Kendrick Lamar – who worked on the soundtrack for Marvel’s blockbuster – was recognised for his efforts by being invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The rapper is among 928 potential new members including Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Academy announced the long list of names last month, and it set a record by adding the most number of stars ever in a bid to diversify its members following the outrage over the lack of African-American nominees in 2015 and 2016, which led to the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

Story by News Graphic KY